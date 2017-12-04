Revealed| Details about Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munckin Taimur's first birthday plans

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little wonder Taimur is all set to turn one on December 20th.Social media and paparazzi's darling baby growing a year older is obviously a big deal as everyone is waiting for his adorable pictures from the do.

Mommy and Daddy are all set to make sure that Chote Nawab's first birthday is no less than a royal affair. Reports of a Peppa pig themed part at a Mumbai five star hotel has also started doing the rounds. But now as per Mid-Day report, nana Randhi Kapoor revealed that the preparations are in full swing at Pataudi palace in Haryana and not in Mumbai. He told the Mumbai daily, "The family will be present at the party. Saif and Kareena want to instil the right values in their children. The boy may have been born to renowned stars, but, must share a close bond with the family."

While Nawab of Pataudi bought swanky new wheels worth 1.30 crores for Taimur on Children's Day, a month ahead of his birthday. So how can the birthday bash be a less grand affair. Since the party is being organised at family palace, it's going to include family. Randhir Kapoor revealed "Taimur's grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) will join us. Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, are also excited."

Another member of the Kapoor family was reported staying, "We plan to fly down to the palace by mid-December to start a week-long celebration. Friends of Kareena and Saif will also be present. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar plan to arrive with their kids, AbRam and twins Roohi and Yash. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan plan to make it in time."

Also read In pics: We cannot take our eyes off stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur

Keeping up with his style quotient at such a young age, Taimur might be seen dressed in a baby tux for his birthday party. Sources even reported Kareena Kapoor Khan has ordered a special chocolate cake from her favourite patisserie. "The chefs who've served at the palace for several years will prepare a royal meal. The grandeur will be in line with the Pataudi tradition."

Can't keep calm! Can't wait to see the royal baby's birthday pictures.