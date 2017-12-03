Revealed: Bhumi Pednekar to host this award function!

Bumi Pednekar is one actress who's had a great 2017. She's managed to impress the audience and the critics alike with her performances in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Her hatke looks and superb acting abilities have made her a favourite among her fans.

As per latest reports, Bhumi has now been finalized to host the Star Screen Awards to be held in January 2018. A source shared with an entertainment portal, "Bhumi is one of the most exciting young talents in Bollywood. Her choice of films reflects the brand thought of Star which is Nayi Soch. She has done standout roles which have become commercial blockbusters and she has also garnered incredible critical acclaim with her choices. She was the perfect fit for the host of Star Screen Awards.”

The source further added, "“Bhumi Pednekar is on a dream run and that’s because of her talent, her dedication and professionalism. She is hugely sought after this award season. While at Star Screen Awards she is hosting the entire event, in Zee Cine Awards, she will be performing! For a young talent who is just three films old, this is a big achievement.”

Meanwhile, Bhumi's upcoming films include Sone Chidaiya in which she will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be directer by Udta Punjab helmer Abhishek Chaubey.