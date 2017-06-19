Remo D'Souza to act in a film

Several directors like Farhan Akhtar, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Anurag Kashyap have turned actors. And, now if all goes well, choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza will step in front of the camera. He has been approached for a role in a dance film to be directed by Rajesh Bachchani. Remo confirms, “I have been approached and I will be meeting them. It is a dance film with kids. However, I haven’t decided yet if I will be doing this film. If I do, it will be my first.” Currently, he is judging a dance show after which he will get busy with his dance film starring Salman Khan.