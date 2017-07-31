Remo D'Souza shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Pardes' sets and he looks totally unrecognizable!

Did you know that ace choreographer Remo D'Souza was once a background dancer and he can be seen in the song 'Zara Tasveer Se Tu' from SRK's film Pardes?

Ace B-Town choreographer, Remo D'Souza can be seen as a judge on the third season of Television dance reality show Dance Plus these days. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker had his very own fan-boy moment with none other than Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dance Plus 3 recently.

Shah Rukh was visiting the show to promote his upcoming Imtiaz Ali film with Anushka Sharma titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. Remo had even planned a surprise for SRK, by choreographing an entire sequence of performances on Shah Rukh's songs, which was performed in parts by the Dharmesh, Shakti Mohan and Punit along with the participants of the show.

Later, Remo shared a throwback picture of himself, when he was a background dancer in Shah Rukh's film Pardes and he looks nothing like what he does now. Remo's journey from being a background dancer to one of the most talented choreographers of Bollywood is an inspiration to many.

Remo captioned the picture on Instagram writing, "It's just about that one step , one step back or one step forward: coz life is all about the next STEP :)))))) #nevergiveup #followyourpassion"

Check out the picture right here: