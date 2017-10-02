Remembering Tom Alter: Theatre stalwarts recall their association with the late actor

Makarand Despande:

I feel Tom is like Luigi Pirandello’s Henry IV, an actor who fell from the horse and remained Henry for rest of his life. Tom for me fell into being a good man, a great soul who not only played this difficult part all his life with courage and simplicity, but dissolved his existence like sugar in water. I loved him always, and will continue doing so as he will be around in the form of goodness. Thank you, Tom, for speaking to me and sharing sports, arts and language.

Lilette Dubey:

A lovely, kind, gentleman. A passionate theatre enthusiast, an utterly natural actor, with an incredible command over diction in several languages, an American with the soul of an Indian. They don’t make any like him anymore.

Victor Bannerjee:

We worked together in my very first film Satyajit Ray’s only Hindi film Shatranj Ke Khiladi. For years, there was a comedy of errors amongst cinegoers who were confused our parts and I often received accolades for his role, and he for mine. I now live in Mussoorie close to where Tom grew up and shall miss his presence in the Doon Valley. His memorial service will be held at St Paul’s Church in Landour and it’ll be a sad day for me and several friends and relatives on the hillside.

Rahul Da Cunha:

We did a play together in 1991, called Larins Sahib and staged it at the Edinburgh Fringe. He was one of the most unique actors in India, so versatile in English, Hindi and Urdu. He was really funny, passionate and one of the kindest human beings I have met — deeply down to earth and humble.

Benjamin Gilani:

We had known each other for more than 45 years when we were in the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, in 1972. Over the years, we have done a lot of work together on stage, in TV and films. We also formed Motley Productions in 1979 along with Naseeruddin Shah. Tom was a very kind, compassionate, helpful, and thoughtful man. As we grew older, he became almost like a father figure for many young actors, who would come to seek his guidance. He had multiple interests and that’s what drew us together, whether it was music, good movies, or literature. I was part of the Jashn-e-Maazi theatre festival he did a couple of months ago. I was also part of the TV show Ek Fursat-E-Gunah, which he made for DD two or three years ago. Then we were supposed to work together for the film he was to direct. Actor Manoj Kumar, who was a very close friend of his, gave the muhurat shot of the film, propped up in his bed. I was looking forward to the film, but that’s not going to happen now. It’s been a wonderful journey through my adult life into my old age with him and now it’s really sad that he’s gone so suddenly.