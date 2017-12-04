Remembering Shashi Kapoor | Deewar to Satyam Shivan Sundaram: 7 Memorable performances of the legendary actor

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee actor Shashi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on December 4, 2017 around 5: 15 pm. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital following a chest infection, reports the Indian Express. He had struggled from with the problem back in 2014, after his bypass surgery as well.

Shashi Kapoor's nephew confirmed the news to the web portal saying, "Shashi Kapoor passed away at 5.15 pm. We all are very sad about it. He had kidney problems.” The late actor is survived by his two sons (Kunal and Karan) and a daughter (Sanjana).

Over a career spanning about half a century (including his days as a child actor), Shashi Kapoor entertained the masses with more than 150 films. From mainstream movies to art cinema, he has done it all. Here's taking a look at his top 5 performances:

1) Deewar

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Nirupa Roy and was helmed by Yash Chopra. It chronicles the story of two brothers. The dialogie "Mere pass Maa hai" became synonymous with Shashi Kapoor post the releaase of the film and the scene is still considered one of the most iconinc scenes of Hindi cinema.

2) Kabhie Kabhie

Produced and directed by Yash Chopra, the film was the second collaboration between Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and the director. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Rakhee, Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The songs of the movie, especially Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, remains etched in the memories of the fans till date.

3) Kala Patthar

This one too was directed by Yash Chopra and marked the fourth collaboration of Shashi Kapoor, Big B and Yash Chopra after Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie and Trishul. The action drama was based on the Chasnala mining disaster and was nominated for 8 Filmfare awards.

4) New Delhi Times

Shashi Kapoor's performance in the role of an idealistic journalist won him the National Award for Best Actor in 1986. The film revolves around the story of the editor of a newspaper who unearths a scandal and the consequences that follow.

5) Sharmilee

The film has Shashi Kapoor playing an army officer having a poetic bent of mind. He falls for Rakhee ends up getting married to her identical twin. Shashi Kapoor stands out in his performances in the film which makes for a light hearted watch

6) Suhaag

The film having a stellar star cast of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and PArveen Babi was a smashing hit at the box office. The Manmohan Desai directorial went on to become the highest grossing film of 1979

7) Satyam Shivan Sundaram

Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film had Shashi Kapoor romancing Zeenat Aman. Also starring Padmini Kolhapure, the movie highlights the difference between physical and spiritual love. The music of thsi film also became quite popular.

May his soul RIP!