Remembering Dev Anand: 5 evergreen romantic songs that remind us of the legendary actor

Long after he left for his heavenly abode, the flamboyant star of Bollywood Dev Anand still lives on in the hearts of his fans.

Lovingly known as Dev Sahab in the film industry, the actor was born as Dharam Dev Pishorimal Anand on September 26, 1923. Dev Anand came to Mumbai (then Bombay) in the early 40s and was inspired to act in films after seeing Ashok Kumar in Achchut Kanya and Kismat. He was given his first break by Babu Rao Pai of Prabhat Film Studios after he gatecrashed into his office in search of work.

Reminiscing this incident, Dev Anand had said in an interview: "I remember when I gate crashed into the office of the man who gave me the first break, he kept looking at me – Babu Rao Pai of Prabhat Film Studios. At that time he made up his mind that this boy deserves a break and later mentioned to his people that 'this boy struck me because of his smile and beautiful eyes and his tremendous confidence."

After debuting with Hum Ek Hain opposite Kamala Kotnis in 1946, there was no looking back for Dev Sahab.

Not only did he give us big hits like Guide, Jewel Thief, Baazi, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, but is also remembered for the unforgettable songs that were picturised on him.Dev saab got etched in the hearts of millions as the evergreen hero forever. On the occassion of his 94th birth anniversary, here is a playlist of some of the most memorable songs from his films.