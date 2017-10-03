Read my script, please!

If you’re a budding scriptwriter with no contacts in B-Town, here’s what you can expect when trying to pitch a script for a film

We’ve all heard stories of the Bollywood ‘struggler’. Remember how Javed Akhtar used to sleep under trees and made Kamal Amrohi Studios his home, barely managing to scrape through for two years after he came to Mumbai in 1964? The big ticket to Bollywood is not easy to earn. Whether actors or scriptwriters, one has to knock on doors and make inroads through filmi connections to catch the attention of a producer. After Hrs decided to find out what it means for a rank outsider to try to pitch a script. With the moniker Arhana Chawla, an aspiring scriptwriter, this writer tried to get in touch with some of the leading production houses to get a meeting. Here’s what you can expect.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment: The best of the lot!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house was the most seamless to get information from and the promptest to help with the procedure. Right at the first attempt, the receptionist provided the email id to send the registered script’s synopsis to, after which they’d revert if they like the script.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms: Dead end

There was no reply to the email from Ekta Kapoor’s production house. On calling, the receptionist said they only take in-house scripts. And that was the end of the road.

Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions: No, Thank you!

The email sent to Rakesh Roshan’s production house remained unanswered. On calling, an office boy informed us that they only accept in-house scripts. On calling again the following day requesting to get a meeting with the producer-director, this writer was asked to call again and speak to the receptionist who handles appointments. When we managed to get the receptionist, the latter curtly said they don’t entertain requests for meetings to pitch a script at all.

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films: Call back

The request for script narration on email, Facebook message and a message through the feedback form on the website remained unanswered. The phone number provided on the official website is incorrect. On calling the functional number, the receptionist informed us that though they do accept scripts from outsiders, and one should call up again in October.

Aamir Khan Productions: Not now

There was no reply to the message sent to Aamir Khan on Facebook. On calling at the office thrice, this writer managed to speak to the receptionist, who said since the production house was busy with their own film, they would be entertaining calls only after October 19. No information was provided about the procedure and one can only call back for a meeting.

Anil Kapoor Film Company Laters, baby!

After a call to the office, this writer was asked to send an email to the concerned person. The email was unanswered initially and on following up, they reverted that the production house was busy with a shoot till November and can connect after that.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons Entertainment Ltd Leave us alone

After sending an email and message on Facebook, there was no reply to either from Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house. On calling the office, we were told that the production house doesn’t accept scripts from outside and one should try other producers.

Shah Rukh KHan’s Red Chillies Entertainment: No way, Jose

An email was sent out to the ID provided on the website of Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, but there was no response. After waiting for a few days, on calling up, the receptionist informed this writer that not only script narration, but also auditions and other activities have been discontinued by the office. While earlier SRK himself went through the scripts, now he only hears the script from the directors that approach him. For what it’s worth, the receptionist was polite, patiently answered questions, and said a courteous sorry, before adding there was no way to pitch a script.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: Polite and helpful!

No one from Karan Johar’s production house reverted to the email. On calling the office, the receptionist said they had currently stopped taking material as the script readers had too much to read. This writer was asked to call back after a month. On calling after the stipulated time, we were readily given an email id to write to. The concerned person reverted rather promptly that they prefer reading scripts to narration and guided about the way forward.

Eros International: December bait!

After calling up thrice, this writer was informed that there’s no requirement for a script currently and was asked to call back after the first week of December.

Phantom Films: Not open currently

There was no reply to the email, while on calling up, this writer was asked to call in November since there was no requirement for a script currently.

UTV Motion Pictures/Disney: We are not producing anymore!

After calling a couple of times, they informed us that they have stopped production altogether.

Ramesh Taurani’s TIPS: We’ll call you

After a couple of follow-ups, the production house informed this writer that they have no requirement for a script. They asked to leave contact details to get in touch once there was a requirement.

Finally

It was Excel Entertainment, Anil Kapoor Film Company and Dharma Productions that responded positively about connecting. So, if you have a good script, you need to have contacts, patience, and dogged follow-ups to get someone to at least look at your concept and synopsis. And, do not rely on getting in touch with production houses online. Picking up the phone and calling is your best bet.