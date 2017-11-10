Rasika Dugal signs her next titled 'Reincarnation' after 'Manto' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Rasika Dugal, who will soon be seen playing the role of Safia Manto in Manto in Nandita Das’ Manto with Nawazuddin Siddiqui had taken on another challenging role in a movie titled Hamid which she recently wrapped up. Now she has another interesting role coming up in a movie titled Reincarnation,

This movie is based on a short film directed by Gaurav Bakshi. He had made a short film of the same name and now is making a feature film which has been drawn from the short. The movie is produced by Hamara Movies marking their debut into film production. Directed by Gaurav Bakshi the movie stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

Reincarnation is a story of a man who thinks he is a reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi and Rasika will be seen portraying a probable disciple of Sanjay Mishra’s on-screen character. Rasika said in a statement, "I play a woman who is very aware of her sexuality and (as a friend described it ) is 'casually brave'. The film is directed by Gaurav Bakshi and the basic premise of the film is an extension of his short film 'Reincarnation' which is a story of a man who believes he is a reincarnation of Gandhi. When I read the script, what interested me most was that I couldn't place the film in any genre.The fact that I couldn't slot it into any category made it exciting for me."