Ranveer Singh on 'Padmavati' row: I've been asked not to say anything!

Ranveer Singh, who plays one of the titular characters Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has come out in support of the film and its helmer. The actor's role in the film may be that of a cruel, merciless and savage invader but he has once again shown that he's nothing like it. Earlier too he had stated that he is 200% with the film and SLB and now, once again he has reiterated his stance.

The actor was quoted as saying by ANI, "I am 200% with the film and my Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I have been asked not to say anything, whatever official stand it is you will get it from Producers.It's a very sensitive issue."

The film has been witnessing massive uproar and protests against the release with several fringe groups demandign a ban on it, while others have threatened that they won't let it hit the theatres unless some alleged controversial scenes get removed.

While some communities like Shri Rajput Karni Sena have objected to the film, saying that it portrays their culture in a bad light and demeans the valour of Rajputs, others have objections over an alleged dream sequence between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's characters in the film.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali has repeatedly clarified that no such scene exists in the film and that they've projected the bravery of the Rajput queen in the best possible manner, the unrest against the film's release continues to be on the rise.

(With inputs from ANI)