Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shoot an action-packed commercial - First pics out

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently shot a sleek action-packed commercial with Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu. The latest pictures from the sets, see both the hunks in identical black racing suits. If reports are to be believed then the ad film will be as good as that of a two-hero Bollywood film. The actions would be top-notch and the commercial will have the vibe of an adventure thriller.

“Mahesh Babu has been endorsing Thums Up for ten years now. The company refuses to let go of him, and he’s a dedicated brand ambassador. So much so that his family members are not allowed to drink any soft drink other than Thums Up. As for Ranveer, he stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes in 2016 when Thums Up decided to drop the senior superstar as their ambassador,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Here are the pictures -

Instagram post by Ranveer Singh on Jul 29, 2018

Instagram post by Shreyas Media on Jul 28, 2018

We can hardly wait to see the commercial.