Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to tie the knot in Mumbai, this November?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding rumours have been going on since quite some time but if a latest report in SpotBoye is to be believed then the couple has finally zeroed in on a date and it's November 19, which is just a few months away.

The report further suggests that like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, theirs too will take place in Mumbai. It's being said that Ranveer and Deepika were considering July to make their relationship official but they had to push it to November because of their respective work commitments.

Recently there were rumours of Deepika keeping her calendar free for the wedding by not signing any new films, which was later denied by a source close to the actress. But, it turns out that DP has indeed been shopping for her trousseau. Rumours have it that her parents had flown down to zero in on the wedding date and to help her with the wedding shopping.

While both Ranveer and Deepika have talked about their belief in the institution of marriage in the past, there hasn't been any official announcement made about the wedding date as of yet.

Talking about her equation with Ranveer, Deepika had earlier told Filmfare, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

The two brightest actors of Bollywood are believed to have had begun dating during the shooting of their film Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013.