Ranbir Kapoor visits Gauri Khan's store

Two days after his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor visited Gauri Khan's store last evening. The actor spent two and a half hours browsing through decorative pieces and furniture.

Ranbir was impressed with the furniture and after shortlisting some statement chairs, among other things, he sat down with Gauri for an hour to discuss how to place his latest purchases around the house.The actor wanted to pick up new pieces from Gauri's collection for his recently done up bachelor pad.

Ranbir moved to his house named Vastu in the upscale Pali Hills, and Gauri had earlier shared a glimpse of the house with fans on social media. Earlier, Ranbir’s parents — Rishi and Neetu Kapoor — had also shared their appreciation as Rishi had tweeted, “Vastu, Wonderful! Gauri Khan! You have made a home out of Ranbir’s house. Beautifully done! Both Neetu and I are overwhelmed. Thank you.” Neetu had also said, “Saw outstanding work done by Gauri Khan. Her taste, eye for detailing, finishing – all fabulous. Her passion shows in her work.”

Ranbir is not the only actor who visited Gauri's store, earlier actors like Rani Mukerji, Sussane Khan, Farah Khan to name a few had also visited. Ranbir Kapoor shares, "I collaborated with Gauri on my house, so I know her talent, I know how she designs the house and makes it a home. At the same time the style quotient the glamour quotient, everything is very high. I've come to her store for the first time 'Gauri Khan Designs' it's really exquisite, the kind of stuff she has put together from different parts of the world. Each section, each floor of the store is something which is something you've to see to believe it. So please come and see Gauri Khan Designs store "

Gauri Khan Designs is an interior designing store located in Juhu, Mumbai which offers a variety of selections in home decor.