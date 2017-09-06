Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt biopic to Akshay Kumar's Gold: Here are the upcoming biopics to watch out for

What’s common between MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar, Neerja, Aligarh, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? Well, these are all examples of successful biopics that Bollywood has churned out in recent years. With Haseena Parkar, based on the life of underworld don Dawood’s sister, and Daddy, a film on gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli’s life up for release soon, we take a look at some real stories that will soon make their way to the big screen.

Gold

On July 1, Akshay Kumar shared a look from day one of shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold. The film is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was a part of the hockey team that won India’s first gold medal at the Olympic Games. Small screen’s naagin, Mouni Roy, will be making her debut as a heroine with this film. It is expected to have an August 2018 release.

Mogul

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie Mogul will see Akshay essaying the role of Gulshan Kumar, founder of the T-Series music label. The actor revealed the first look of the film on March 15. Akshay is supposed to share a close bond with the music mogul as their association began with his first film Saugandh. The film is expected to release next year.

Padman

Akshay seems to be a one-man army when it comes to biopics. He already has two biopics on hand and with Padman, he has another. The film is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantha, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Apart from AK, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, and will mark the debut of Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna as a producer.

Dutt biopic

Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Sanjay Dutt in this yet-untitled film that’s being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. RK has worked hard to get his look just right to play one of Bollywood’s most controversial actors. Hirani has been quoted as saying that this will be a biopic from all perspectives. Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of Sunil Dutt while Manisha Koirala has been roped in to play Nargis.

Biopic on Saina Nehwal

To play the role of badminton champ Saina Nehwal, Shraddha Kapoor is prepping by taking badminton classes and has self-admittedly, fallen in love with the sport. The director of the film, Amole Gupte, has been quoted as saying that he finds striking similarities between Saina and Shraddha.

Salute

Initially titled Saare Jahaan Se Achha, the biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly into space, will now be called Salute and none other Aamir Khan has given his nod to playing the role. The film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai. It will reportedly be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Biopic on PV Sindhu

Hyderabad-based Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is the subject of Sonu Sood’s second project as a producer. The film is yet to go on the floors as it is still in the scripting stage and the cast is yet to be decided. Sonu has expressed his desire to see the leggy lass Deepika Padukone play the protagonist, but with Dippy busy with Padmavati, we will just have to wait and watch.

Manto

One of the most-awaited biopics of the year, Nandita Das’s Manto will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Saadat Hasan Manto, the Indo-Pakistani writer and author. The curtain-raiser of the film was shown at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Nandita has said that she has always wanted to make a film on Manto, as she feels the writer is relevant to the times we live in.