'We don’t want to make a mockery of it': Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currenttly busy with promotions of his upcoming release Sanju. In the course of publicising the Sanjay Dutt biopic before its release, which is just two days away, Ranbir Kapoor is often asked about his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt and their relationship status.

During one such promotional event, while speaking to The Telegraph, the current heartthrob said, “She’s a mighty force. At that age, the kind of films she’s done. Just a few days back, I was doing a scene with them and it was such a rare opportunity for me as an actor to see these two different kinds of actors — Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest of all, and Alia Bhatt, the potential great of all time. Words fall short to understand where her experience has come from, how she’s so spontaneous and colourful. I see that she’s extremely disciplined, but extremely blessed and talented also.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly fell in love while sooting for Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra. While earlier, even though Ranbir opened up about his “really new" relationship with Alia, he recently said that he doesn't want to over speak.

"It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is– what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he had said in an interview with GQ.

Disclosing why he decided to talk about the woman in his life in the public, the 35-year-old actor told Telegraph, “I only talk when I’m promoting a film. But if I’m in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course I’ll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you’re okay because there’s nothing to be shy about or hide. Of course, we don’t want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening —respect my privacy and respect the fact that I’m sharing this with you.”

He also said that he talked about his relationship with the Highway actress in public to give it the respect it deserves.

“It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect. I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you. It used to bother me before, but I’ve realised it’s all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they’ll write about it, and if I’m not speaking about it, they’ll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is slated to release on June 29.