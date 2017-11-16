Ranbir Kapoor in Airlift director’s next?

Ranbir Kapoor’s last few releases, barring Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, may not have worked at the box office as expected. But the actor’s choice of films and his way of juggling genres was well appreciated by the audience.

Bombay Velvet was diametrically different from Tamasha or Jagga Jasoos and now, we hear, the actor is willing to take up another challenging project.

Our source tells us, “Raja Krishna Menon (the director of Airlift and Chef) is planning a film with Ranbir Kapoor. He’s working on the script currently. The actor and the director are yet to meet and take the discussion forward.”

Raja says, “I am planning a film. It’s a fictional thriller-drama. The first draft of the film is ready. I do have a few actors in mind but I don’t want to name anyone right now. I haven’t approached anyone. We plan to begin shooting sometime around end-summer next year.”

Ask him about signing Ranbir and he hesitates, “Ranbir is a fantastic actor. I would love to work with him. He makes some interesting choices. I haven’t offered him the film yet. He’s busy with Brahmastra right now. We had planned to meet, not for a film or anything, but just to catch up and know each other. We don’t know each other at all. We just wanted to meet and discuss what space he would like to be in. But right now, if you ask me, there’s nothing which has been discussed with him.”