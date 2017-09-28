See pics: Ranbir Kapoor birthday bash brings Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra together

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday with friends from the faternity

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday with his friends from the fraternity. The Jagga Jasoos actor invited b-towners at his Pali Hill residence last night which turned out to be one star studded affair/

Not just the senior superstars Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao and Shah Rukh Khan turned up to wish the Kapoor lad, the birthday party also saw his contemporaries under one roof. Amidst rumours of their break up, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra turned up for Ranbir's party and seems like are ready to give their relationship another shot. Miss Bhatt just returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Meghna Gulzar film Raazi in Kashmir and is ready to let go of the past where Sid's closeness to his Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez created trouble between the two.

Jr Kapoor also had buddy Aditya Roy Kapur on his guest lost and even his favourite filmmakers, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Basu wishing him a happy 35th birthday.

Check pics:

On work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic next year. The actor has started prepping for his superhero act in Ayan Mukherji's Dragon too. Then he has also signed a film with Imtiaz Ali, which will be his second film with Alia Bhatt in a row.