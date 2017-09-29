Rakshanda Khan to make her digital debut in 'Ragini MMS Returns'

Rakshanda Khan, last seen in the TV show Brahmarakshas, is all set to make her digital debut with the web series, Ragini MMS Returns. She will be seen playing the role of a paranormal investigator in the horror show.

She says, “I play an investigative officer who will examine all the paranormal activities happening in the college. My character helps the kids to overcome the unfortunate incidents. I have seen the first two instalments of the franchise, which were based on only two characters and were still so scary. This time it is going to be bigger and better and give you more chills.” Riya Sen and Nishant Malkani play the lead in the series.