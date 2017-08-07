RakshaBandhan | Watch: Akshay Kumar's sister Alka reveals the greatest gift given to her by her brother

It's the festival of Raksha Bandhan when sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrist of their brother(s) as a vow that symbolises that their brother(s) will always be there to protect them. As always, just like the entire country, B-Town celebs are also celebrating the festival in full vigour. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia recalls the greatest gift given to her by her brother, ages ago.

In a video titled Direct Dil Se, Alka shared how Akshay, who was then called Rajiv Bhatia, used to annoy her when they were young. She reveals that since Raju was the elder brother, there were some responsibilities on him as their parents would always ask her to take him along whenever she had to go to a far place or for a late night party.

She further talks about how he would never listen to them and say, "Apna dhyaan khud rakkhi" (You should take care of your safety yourself). She even said that in those days she would be like "Main kyun rakkhu? Kitni parties miss ho gayi is chakkar mein." She then adds that after their father left for heavenly abode, Raju quietly took over his role and responsibilities but his previous stand about about one's safety remained as it is.

Alka then explained that she realised the importance of his words when she was sending her own daughter to America for further studies. She was under a lot of stress but when her daughter asked her if she'll be able to manage everything, Alka replied saying, "Sab ho jayega, bas apna dhyaan khud rakkhi." And that, she says, is the greatest gift his brother has given to her and her daughter till date, the strength to take care of their own safety. She added, "Thank you Raju. I love you."

Watch the video right here: