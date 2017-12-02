Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

Rajinikanth VS Akshay Kumar: 'Kaala' and 'Gold' to clash on Independence Day weekend in 2018?

South superstar Rajinikanth has completed the shooting of his much awaited projects, Kaala and 2.0. Though, the release date of the both films hasn't been finalised by the makers yet. 

 
Initial reports suggested that 2.0, which also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, will hit the theatres after Kaala, Rajinikanth himself cleared the air saying that Kaala will release after 2.0. 

 
  
 
Now, if latest reports down south are anything to go by, then Dhanush, the maker of Kaala is apparently planning to release the film on the Independence day weekend of 2018. The film is already in its post-production stage and the process has been accelerated as the makers are looking for the Independence weekend release. 

 
  
 
Well, if this turns out to be true then there's going to be another big box office clash as Akshay Kumar's sports biopic Gols will also hit the theatres on the same weekend. On the other hand, the release date of 2.0 will be announced on the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12. 

 
 


    
   
