Rajinikanth's 'Kaala Karikaalan' FIRST LOOK out: Dhanush reveals the poster of the Pa Ranjith film!

'Kaala Karikaalan' will be Thalaiva's 164th film and here are all the details...

The film called Thalaivar 164 till now has been titled Kaala Karikaalan. The film is the second project of Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith after the superhit Kabali. It will be produced by Dhanush-helmed Wunderbar films and as promised, Dhanush revealed the first look of the film on Twitter.

In the film Rajinikanth is supposed to be playing a man from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli who escapes to Mumbai as a child and goes on to become a powerful don living in Dharavi slums. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and the film’s producer, Dhanush revealed the film's poster with a caption , "Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164"

The first look has the silhouette of the Superstar in stark red against a striking black background. As the poster is out, it is confirmed that the film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Sreekar Prasad as film editor and T Ramalingam as the art director.

As per reports, Huma Qureshi has been signed to play the female lead in the flick while the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Kaala will be released in Hindi and Telugu as well and the film is expected to go on floors around May 28, 2018.