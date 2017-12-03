Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

UP civic polls 2017

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to have an April 2018 release?

2.0 is a sequel to Enthiran


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 3 December 2017 22:00 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's much awaited film 2.0 will now release in April. The movie, which was initially scheduled to release this year on Diwali was earlier postponed to January 25, to avoid a clash with Golmaal Again.

 
In a letter issued to the media, Lyca Productions announced that the release date of the 3D sci-fi film, directed by Shankar, has been pushed further. The movie, which also features Amy Jackson, is currently in post production.

 
The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the project, which is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. National Award-winning visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan is working on the VFX for the film. 

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story