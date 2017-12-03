Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to have an April 2018 release?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's much awaited film 2.0 will now release in April. The movie, which was initially scheduled to release this year on Diwali was earlier postponed to January 25, to avoid a clash with Golmaal Again.

In a letter issued to the media, Lyca Productions announced that the release date of the 3D sci-fi film, directed by Shankar, has been pushed further. The movie, which also features Amy Jackson, is currently in post production.

The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the project, which is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. National Award-winning visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan is working on the VFX for the film.