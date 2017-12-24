Ragini MMS Returns | Karishma Sharma reshoots intimate love-making scene, Ekta Kapoor calls for all female crew

Ekta Kapoor's web series Ragini MMS Returns is getting too hot to handle. With bold posters and steamy love making scenes between lead actors Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta, the makers are leaving no stone to grab eyeballs

After a sex scene starring Karishma Sharma got leaked online, the makers decided to shoot the scene all over again. According to Mid-Day report, Ekta Kapoor has decided to shoot the sequence once again and with all female crew. Mumbai daily quoted a source from the production house, "It was a production call. Since it is a sex scene, Ekta thought it best to have an all-women crew. That way, the artistes would feel more comfortable. She was also clear that no mobile phones would be allowed inside the studio."

Ragini MMS Returns shoot took place at Film City in Goregaon on Thursday. While Ken Ghosh has directed the entire series, one of his assistant female director took charge of this scene. Ghosh confirmed the news and said "We had several rehearsals before the sequence was filmed. There was a complete lockdown when it was being shot. We did everything to ensure that the environment for the girls was as comfortable as possible."

This time legal team of Balaji is making sure to track down the source who leaked the scene earlier. Ghosh said, "They are trying to track down the source. The production house is doing their best to ensure this doesn't happen again. It was disturbing for all of us, especially the actors."