Radhika Apte on working in the digital space: It has more freedom and there's no censorship

Radhika Apte is emerging as one of the most sought after actresses for the digital platforms with multiple projects in her kitty. The actress feels the digital space is liberating, however given that, the medium is never the criteria for her choice of projects.

One of the most critically acclaimed actresses of Bollywood, Radhika Apte has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space. The actress who has her feet firm in not just Bollywood, but also regional film industries, has spread her wings across the digital medium as well.

After making a mark with the short film Ahalya, Radhika has also worked in short films such as Kriti, The Calling, and Stories By Rabindranath Tagore. The actor will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games and Ronnie Screwvala’s Lust Stories, and will also mark her first online feature film release with Ghoul.

Besides short films and web series, the actor has also emerged as a popular choice for digital advertising campaigns, and currently is the face of a few popular brands.

Talking about working in projects aimed at the digital space, Radhika says, “Working on films and the digital space is more or less the same, but the digital medium definitely has more freedom. There is no censorship, so it’s very liberating to do what you want and not worry about anything. But having said that, the medium will never be a criteria when I’m choosing a project.”

Radhika will also be seen in Bazaar, and Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot The Piano Player in addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.