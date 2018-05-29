Race 3 trivia: Ferrari to Aston Martin, 16 supercars blown up for Salman Khan’s film!

For their upcoming film, Race 3, the makers have used some of the fastest cars in the world for their action and chase sequences, which have been shot extensively in Abu Dhabi. Talking about the assortment of supercars, director Remo D’souza shares, “As a kid I used to put up pictures of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Aston Martin on the walls of my house and I have used the real version of each and every car that was put up on my wall, in this movie.”

The stunts have been designed by Hollywood action director Tom Struthers. At the trailer launch, Salman Khan had said that they picked up 15-16 brand new cars while shooting in Abu Dhabi thinking they would get them back, but the action director ensured they don’t get even one car back. “The cars were blown up in 200 parts, which made it impossible to bring the cars back,” he added.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who returns to the third installment and is also known to be a Formula 1 junkie, shared her excitement on shooting on the ‘real race tracks’, “One of the locations we have shot at is the ‘Formula 1’ track,” she enthuses.