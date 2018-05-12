'Raazi' box office collection : Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal film gets fantastic opening with 7.53 crores on Day 1

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' has opened to a great response from the audience and film critcs as well.

Despite filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's film targetting niche audience across metro cities, this spy thriller has earned 7.53 crores on Day one of its release. Interestingly, it has turned out to be the sixth-highest opener of the year after Avengers: Infinity War, Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, Raid and Pad Man. It has shattered the first day business of films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pari and October.

'Raazi' revolves around Kashmiri girl Sehmat played Alia Bhatt, who marries a Pakistani Army Officer played by Vicky Kaushal to spy for her own country. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat which is off the market. Apart from Meghna Gulzar's gripping story telling and brilliant performances from the star cast, Raazi once again proves Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actress around. After Highway and Udta Punjab, Raazi also shows Alia Bhatt in a different light. No wonder filmmaker Meghna Gulzar had earlier said that Alia was her first and only choice for her film. “From the time I learnt that I have to helm the film, Alia’s face popped up in my mind and that never changed. I am really thankful to Alia for agreeing to do the film. Otherwise, I couldn’t have made the film. I don’t think anybody else could fit in, with all due respect to the other actresses.”

Power of SOLID CONTENT... #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG... The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2018

DNA After Hrs Raazi review reads: Alia, who has shown her mettle in Highway and Udta Punjab, takes her Sehmat, several notches higher. She will be taking home several awards the next season. Vicky is the correct foil for his lovely wife.

Richa Chaddha is also impressed with Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Raazi' and took to Twitter and wrote, "@aliaa08 is brave and graceful, bubblegum @vickykaushal09 is fantastic and I am proud of you buddy! @Jaiahlawat the screen misses you. You're stellar! Treat to watch @Soni_Razdan play reel-mom,Rajit Kapoor and very amazing ensemble!It's a thriller that's all heart."