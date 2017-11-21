Quantico: Priyanka Chopra undergoes a look change for the show's third season

It seems the actress is certainly loving her chopped hair

Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for the third season of American TV series Quantico. The actress, who is currently shooting for the show, has been sharing updates from her shoots. If that wasn’t enough to make it hard to wait for the highly anticipated show, our desi girl has moved a step ahead and shared her look for the season.

Priyanka has chopped her hair and her shorter hair with curls has certainly managed to up her fashion game. She shared a collage on her Instagram with a caption, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3.”

When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

As I let the sun shine down on me.. #mondayworkdays A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Well, like Priyanka, we also certainly love her new look to bits and pieces.

Priyanka will be reprising her role of Alex Parrish in the show, for which she is currently shooting in New York. Meanwhile, apart from Quantico, Priyanks will be seen in two Hollywood films, Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.