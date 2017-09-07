Priyanka Chopra to present 'Love Sonia' - a film on human trafficking!

The movie stars telly actress Mrunal Thakur, while Freida Pinto will be seen in a supporting role and Demi Moore has a special appearance.

Priyanka Chopra has managed to successfully juggle her career in Bollywood and Hollywood as an actress and a producer. Adding to her already full plate, the actress is now set to present a Hollywood production.

PC will present Love Sonia, a film on human trafficking. The movie stars telly actress Mrunal Thakur, while Freida Pinto will be seen in a supporting role and Demi Moore has a special appearance. After Lion, young actor Sunny Pawar will now be seen in this film.

Says a source, “The Hollywood producers wanted a big name to attach to the film as a presenter to bring attention to this niche film.” The source adds, “The team approached Karan Johar, who presented The Lunchbox, but that didn’t work out.” Then they approached Priyanka Chopra. The source says, “It was Karan who suggested her name. It’s a niche film, which is sure to find a lot of audiences abroad, but back home, they needed a desi connection, which is why attaching PC’s name to the project made sense.”

The movie tells the story of Sonia (Mrunal Thakur), a young Indian village girl whose life changes when she is caught in a global sex trade network. Most of the film has been shot in India and Hong Kong.