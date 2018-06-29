Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas conclude their India trip right after Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's party

Looks like Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party was the last stop for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' whirlwind India trip.

The couple was spotted leaving Mumbai on Thursday night at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The duo had attended the star-studded bash earlier in the night along with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Both were dressed in comfortable casuals but looked dead tired for the late hour after the festivities. Nick Jonas led the way for his lady to get past paparazzi.

(All Images by Yogen Shah)

While in the USA, Priyanka attended a family wedding with Jonas. The 'Chains' singer was Priyanka's date for the Ambani engagement party. Before that, he spent time with Priyanka's family in Goa. Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account gave the inside look from the vacation.

During this vacation, Priyanka made it Instagram official that Nick is one of her 'favourite men.'

Rumours are doing rounds that the couple will be engaged before we know it. They were sparked after upon arrival in Mumbai, both, PeeCee and Nick, were spotted wearing same rings on their fingers.

J Bro also had dinner with Quantico star's mother Madhu. Was it to seek permission to propose to her daughter? Here's hoping Nick will reveal soon.