Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Salman Khan: Here's who all made it to Variety’s ‘500 Most Influential' list

Variety Magazine recently released its annual list of 500 ‘most influential business leaders shaping the global entertainment industry’ and it features 12 Indian personalities, including the likes of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar among other notable names.

Variety 500, which compiles the list of the most influential people, takes into account accomplishments over the previous 12 months. The Variety editorial board selected these 500 people after carrying out extensive research. The list features 362 personalities from the US, 28 from the UK, 20 from China, 16 from France, 15 from Germany, 12 from India, 8 from Italy, 6 from Spain and 4 from Mexico.

The list of Indians featured in Variety 500 include Punit Goenka – CEO and MD of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Ekta Kapoor – MD and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms, Aditya Chopra – Chairman of Yashraj Films, Kishore Lulla – Executive Chairman of Eros International, Salman Khan – Actor and Producer, Karan Johar – Writer, Director and Producer, Uday Shankar – Chairman of Star India, Siddharth Kapur – President of The Film & Television Producers Guild of India Ltd., Anil Ambani – Chairman of Reliance Group, Subhash Chandra – Founder and Chairman of Essel group, Priyanka Chopra – Artist, Actress and Producer and Mukesh Ambani – Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.