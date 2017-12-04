Priyanka Chopra gives a shout out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's psycho-thriller 'Monsoon Shootout'

Actor Priyanka Chopra says she is elated to see filmmakers going an extra mile to create an innovative movie experience for the audiences.

The 35-year-old actor, who launched the interactive trailer for Monsoon Shootout, says leaving the control of the story's outcome is a masterstroke by the makers of the film.

"Shoot or not to shoot? You get to decide what happens next in the trailer for Monsoon Shootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate and push boundaries of the filmmaking process... Great stuff @guneetm @nawazuddin_s @mrvijayvarma @amitmonsoon," Priyanka wrote on Twitter, sharing the YouTube link of the trailer.

The actor is currently shooting in New York.

Talking about approaching Priyanka Chopra for the trailer launch, producer Guneet Monga told Indian Express, "I reached out to Priyanka to express our desire to have her launch our trailer. She watched the trailer and loved the innovation. Being the first of its kind interactive trailer where the audience chooses the ending. It is indeed very kind of her to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She’s a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film."

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Verma in the lead, the film is being touted as the first in the country to get an interactive trailer.

The audiences will see the trailer to a point where they will be given an option to select between, 'To Shoot' or 'Not To Shoot'. What unfolds in the trailer is basis of the choice the viewer makes.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Facing Shiva (a murder suspect), young and idealistic cop, Adi, must decide in a split second whether to shoot or not."

Directed by Amit Kumar, the movie is a crime thriller, which premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

The film also stars Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, Monsoon Shootout is scheduled to be released on December 15.

(With PTI Inputs)