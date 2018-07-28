Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to exchange wedding vows in October 2018, bride-to-be has already picked her gown!

Priyanka Chopra has become internet's favourite topic of discussion ever since she has walked out of 'Bharat' and rumours of her getting secretly engaged to beau Nick Jonas have surfaced.

US media reports have it that Nick and Priyanka exchanged rings in London on her 36th birthday. As per People magazine, the 25-year-old American musician had apparently closed down the entire Tiffany flagship store in NYC just to pick out the perfect ring for his lady love. The couple had started dating at the end of May. Its just been two months and they already seem ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The latest update coming in on the couple is that they are all set to tie the knot in October this year. We also hear that the bride-to-be has already picked her wedding gown.

Priyanka and Nick were earlier photographed sporting similar promise rings during their latest outings in India and New York. The rings hold great importance in the west and are exchanged only when the couple is sure about their relationship lasting a lifetime. They are seen as a sign of commitment and the first step towards a serious relationship.

It all might have begun as a casual fling but things turned serious after Nick's visit to India. It's being said that it was during this very trip when PC discussed all the important dates with her family and officially introduced 'her man' to her siblings.

"I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point. And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married," Chopra had told ET online.

Earlier this year, confirming her relationship with Nick, Priyanka had told Poople.com, “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. It was really beautiful. He had a great time. That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.”