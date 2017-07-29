Essel Group 90 years
Pritam finally responds to Rishi Kapoor's harsh criticism over 'Jagga Jasoos'

Sat, 29 Jul 2017-03:31pm , Mumbai , PTI

Respect Rishi Kapoor a lot: Pritam

Music composer Pritam says since Rishi Kapoor did not personally convey him his opinion on "Jagga Jasoos", it would be unfair on his part to react to the veteran actor's reported criticism of the film.

In an interview with a tabloid, Rishi Kapoor had reportedly slammed director Anurag Basu for being "irresponsible" with the film, which was in the making for over three years.

Kapoor had also called out Pritam for delivering the music just a week before the film's release.

However, Pritam in an interview says, "I have spent enough time in the industry to not believe any interview verbatim. Unless I get a personal message, I don't believe in anything. Rishi ji is somebody I respect a lot, he is a senior, I've grown up watching his films. On top of it, he is Ranbir's dad. I am in love with Ranbir for his talent and the person he is."

Pritam, who has scored some of Ranbir's biggest hits such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Barfi, says Jagga Jasoos was a complicated film to make.

"It was a complicated project and that's why it took time. It's not easy to take up a subject like that and live with it for over four years. Anurag is more passionate than I am. All of us did multiple projects during that time but he didn't do anything else," he says, praising the director.

The Barfi composer is confident that the Ranbir-Katrina Kaif starrer will be remembered as a special film.

"There was nothing more good, challenging or more fun than Jagga Jasoos. I am really proud of the film. This one is for posterity and I think it will survive time.

"Anurag is a genius. I've worked with so many filmmakers, and he is one of the best we have. He is not only the master in direction and screenplay, but also good in all the other aspects of filmmaking."

