Diljit Dosanjh has already signed a biopic where he plays hockey player Sandeep Singh. Titled Flicker Singh, the film will be directed by Shaad Ali and also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite Dosanjh. Now, there’s been a fresh addition to the cast.

Reveals a source, “Prakash Jha has joined Flicker Singh cast. He will be playing the role of Diljit’s coach in the film. He will join the crew next month.”