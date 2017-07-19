Prabhas is working with all his childhood friends, here's how

Prabhas is in touch with all his childhood friends, who are more like family now. What’s more they have all been working with the actor till date in some capacity or the other.

He played the bold and fierce Baahubali in the epic period film by the same name, but sources close to Prabhas say he is extremely shy in real life and prefers to be in his close circuit.

Says a source, “Prabhas is in touch with all his childhood friends, who are more like family now. What’s more they have all been working with the actor till date in some capacity or the other. In fact, one of his closest childhood friends is managing his work. Even when it comes to the filmmakers he works with, he forms a friendship that goes beyond just one film.”