Posthumous honour for Sridevi at Cannes

In an unprecedented occurrence at the Cannes Film Festival, Indian cinema icon Sridevi Kapoor, will be honoured posthumously. The Titan Reginald F Lewis Film Awards held at Cannes, will celebrate women of the film industry all over the world and also salute its multicultural impact on Wednesday (May 16).

One of India’s biggest female superstars and much-missed screen queen Sridevi will be honoured with Titan RFL Icon Award, with a special evening of reminiscences, anecdotes, memories and visual footage of her best performances in the presence of filmmakers from across the world. This evening is being organised keeping in mind the curiosity around the actress as a symbol of achievement and inspiration for entertainers, diversity in action and women throughout the world.

Starting her career as a child actor at the age of four, Sri has a repertoire of 300 films across multiple languages. An emotional Boney Kapoor said, “Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life have touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work.”