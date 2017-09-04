Post Kangana Ranaut's allegations against Hrithik Roshan, ex wife Sussanne Khan comes out in his support

Here's why we love Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The whole nation today is busy doubting the actor for obvious reasons, but Sussanne just posted a heart-warming picture of hers with Hrithik to let the world know she is still with him and supports him with all her heart.

Taking it to Twitter, the 38-year-old interior designer posted a photo alongside the Mohenjo Daro star, captioning it: "The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil."

The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

This assures even when they are separated, the respect and trust they have for one another is immense. This comes after an explosive TV interview of Kangana Ranaut, where she, again, cornered Roshan over allegedly dating and then abandoning her.

It should be noted that Sussanne also came in his support in April and condemned the leak of his intimate photograph with Kangana Ranaut, and the furore that ensued thereafter. At that time, she wrote, "Pictures are photoshopped and untrue stories carry 2 much weight.another pic for d rec. I support @iHrithik in this."

The couple who separated three years back has maintained a very cordial relationship even after their split. They continue to plan holidays together for their kids and there is no love lost between them.

Meanwhile, the Queen actress recently said that she would not remain silent if someone asks her a question about Hrithik. She said, "I am not one of those who will manipulate, I will answer every question. If I answer also people have a problem and if I don't answer then also people have a problem. I am not someone who will go round and round. If you ask me a question, I will give you an answer, I don't understand what to say or not to say then! The best solution would be not to call me for interviews, so everybody is quiet, and the problem will be solved."