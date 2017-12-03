Post 'Ittefaq', Karan Johar to announce his next project with Sonakshi Sinha in 2 weeks

Karan Johar is geared up for his next project Brahmastra and the producer said the team will strive to release a new part in the series every two years. Ayan Mukerji has been signed up to direct the trilogy, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is backed by Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

The first part of the series is reportedly scheduled to be released in August 2019. "It's in prep mode. The shoot will start in February- March for the first part. Then hopefully, every two years we will have a new part of 'Brahmastra'," Johar said on the sidelines of an event.

After making two coming-of-age movies - Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan is trying his hands at directing a fantasy adventure series. The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers.

Johar also said he will soon announce his next home production featuring Sonakshi Sinha. He recently collaborated with the actor for the Ittefaq remake. "We (Sonakshi and I) are doing one more film together. The announcement will be made in two weeks," he said.