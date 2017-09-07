Pooja Hegde opposite Sooraj Pancholi in his next?

Sooraj Pancholi is all set to start his second film — the action drama which Prabhu Dheva is directing. While there are several names being thrown, we hear Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role. “The makers have offered Pooja the role, but she has still not given her nod. The makers are also keeping other options open and plan to approach two other heroines who are under consideration.” The film should go on floors right after Sooraj returns from his Da-Bangg tour.