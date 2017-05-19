Poll: Will Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' be able to BEAT 'Baahubali 2'? Vote NOW!

A lot has been said and written about the tremendous success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and its record shattering run at the box office. Baahubali: The conclusion has already crossed Rs 1500 crore mark in terms of its worldwide collections.

Talking about the Hindi films that have been released so far this year, none were able to make an impact post Badrinath Ki Dulhania which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali, on the other hand, is now racing towards Rs 450 crore.

Now, a biographical drama based on the life of India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, titled, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to hit the theatres next month and Producer Ravi Bhagchandaka has raised the expectations by stating that it as the potential to demolish Baahubali 2 which is ruling the theatres as of now.

Considering the humongous fan following that the God of Cricket has pan India, a lot of speculations are rife as of now. Will the film have a record breaking opening? Will it be able to beat the numbers of Baahubali 2 (Hindi)?

While trade pundits are busy giving their arguments for and against the prospects, we leave it up to you to let us know what you think.

Will Sachin: A Billion Dreams be able to beat Baahubali 2? Tell us right now.

Make your votes count and vote NOW: