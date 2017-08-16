Poll: Sundar and Susheel Gaurav or Risky Rishi, who would you rather date? Vote Now!

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to unleash his action packed avatar along with his gentlemanly side in his upcoming release titled 'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky'. Sidharth will be seen in the movie which revolves around a case of mistaken identity, with Jacquekine Fernandez.

While his character Gaurav epitomises the definition of a gentleman, the other character Rishi is in stark contrast to Gaurav. Gaurav has a house, a mini van, a 9 to 5 job. He's homely and likes to cook and he also has a bit of OCD. While he appears to be a perfect marriage material guy, his girlfriend Kavya wishes for him to be a little more adventurous.

On the other hand Rishi is so risky that he takes the definition of adventurous to a whole new level. He plays with guns and goons as if he's playing a game of snakes and ladders. He doesn't refrain from using cuss words and his life is full of action. He considers his gun to be his girlfriend.

