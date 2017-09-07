Poll | Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan: Which version of 'Oonchi Hai Building' do you like more?

The makers of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 have unveiled Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, the recreated version of the original Oonchi Hai Building song from Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. As another popular 90s track gets rehashed, it has left the music lovers divided once again.

While the fans of the original prefer Salman Khan's version, there's another set of fans who like Varun Dhawan's version as well. o some extent, it would also be unfair to compare the two versions, since both are set against a different backdrop and have different look and feel.

While we liked Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 in parts, the debate about which one's better has certainly been sparked off once again. So, we decided to leave it up to our readers to decide which version they like more.

Here's the original song from Judwaa:

Here's the rehashed version from Judwaa 2:

What are you waiting for? Make your votes count and let us know which version do you prefer Salman's or Varun's?

