Poll Results OUT: We asked fans if they REALLY wanted to see a RAMBO remake and the VERDICT is here...

Ever since the news of the Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone's RAMBO, starring Tiger Shroff, got confirmed, there have been a lot of speculations about it. Especially, when soon after the initial reports were out Stallone himself, shared his concerns when he posted a still from his movie and wrote along side, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it."

Now, this led to a debate of sorts with a certain section of the fans being excited to watch the movie being remade in India, while others are left apprehensive about the remake, given the history of Hollywood remakes that haven't done too well in the country, with the exception of one or two.

So, we conducted a poll to ask our readers if they really wanted to watch an Indian remake of Rambo and their verdict is out. A majority of 49.66% or readers say that they'll be interested in watching the Rambo remake, while 29.25% of voters said 'Hell no!'.

6.8% of voters say a Rambo remake can be made but they won't watch it while 14.29% voters chose 'Why? Vollywood why?' option