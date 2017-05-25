POLL: Ayushmann-Parineeti, Arjun-Shraddha,Irrfan-Saba, Which of these recent jodis IMPRESSED you? Vote NOW!

In the last 3 weeks there have been some refreshing releases in Bollywood in the guise of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. Though, all the three movies have a completely different plot, one thing is common in all.

All the above mentioned movies have their lead actors paired up together for the first time. Merin Pyaari Bindu had the fresh jodi of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, while Half Girlfriend has Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor working togethr for the first time. The third film Hindi Medium has Irrfan Khan paired with Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, and it happens to be her debut Bollywood film.

Now, keeping the fate of the movies aside, the new pairing of these lead stars have mostly been appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. So we decided to ask our readers which of these recent jodis has managed to impress you more?

Make your votes count!

Vote NOW: