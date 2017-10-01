Playing the Mahatma

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti tomorrow, After Hrs takes a look at actors, who have played Bapu on the big-screen convincingly

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi has had various artistic depictions. Bollywood has seen a number of award-winning films on the Father of the Nation. From his younger years as a barrister, to Gandhi as a father and a controversial political figure, various actors have played him on the big screen over the years. Here are some of them who have got the portrayal just right, not only as far as their physical transformation went, but also in getting the traits of the Mahatma right.

Sir Ben Kingsley Gandhi

It goes without saying, this is the first name that would come to anyone’s mind. Richard Attenborough’s British-Indian biopic on the Mahatma won the portrayer, Sir Ben Kingsley, an Oscar. Deservedly so. Oscar or no, he gave a true-to-life performance of the latter half of Gandhi’s life right up to his assassination, and handled all the aspects —political, personal, and social with aplomb.

Rajit Kapoor The Making of the Mahatma

The 1996 film by Shyam Benegal was about Gandhi’s life and fight for the dignity of Indians living in South Africa where he travelled as a barrister. This was a phase when a young Gandhi faced the most humiliation, from being thrown out of the train compartment, made to sit with the driver of a horse carriage, and being asked to take his turban off in the court. Rajit got the nuances of indignation, hurt, and the beginning of becoming the Mahatma perfectly. His strides while marching as the soldier of satyagraha, body language, or an older Gandhi were portrayed flawlessly.

Mohan Gokhale Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Even though the film focussed on Ambedkar, Mohan withstood the might of Mammooty’s splendid portrayal of the former in Jabbar Patel’s film that released in 2000. It was a bold role that showed Gandhi in a negative light after all the decades of idolising him. Mohan’s turn of an aged Mahatma fasting unto death is quite memorable.

Dilip Prabhavalkar Lage Raho Munna Bhai

After all the heavy-duty portrayals, came this light-hearted one that made Gandhi affable and appealing to the youth. Dilip Prabhavalkar made Gandhigiri fashionable and a mantra. Not only did the Marathi actor make Gandhi seem relatable in a day when his principles are considered redundant but he also had such an impact that people took to Gandhigiri in reality. He complemented Munna Bhai’s ruffian avatar rather well! It’s no wonder that the actor won the Best Supporting Actor at the National Awards.

Naseeruddin Shah Hey Ram

There’s rarely a role that Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t do justice to. Right enough, when he played Gandhi in this film starring Kamal Haasan, he nailed it, to say the least. Everything, from his body language, accent to mannerisms was bang on. The actor may have lost on playing Gandhi in Attenborough’s film as it went to Kingsley, but the wait was worth it!

Darshan Jariwala Gandhi, My Father

As the name suggests, the film was about Gandhi’s relationship with his son, Harilal. Till 2007, the audiences saw Gandhi as a political figure but with this one, Darshan Jariwala essayed his personality as a family man. Since the film was from his son’s perspective, Darshan handled the strained relationship part rather well. The film won Darshan the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the National Awards.

Surendra Rajan The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The actor, also known for playing the cleaner Maqsood in Munna Bhai MBBS, has not once but thrice reprised the role of Gandhi on the big screen. In all the three films, Surendra Rajan was seen in confrontational scenes with the freedom fighters whom the films were based on. In the first film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Surendra got the part to the ‘T’. Thereafter, he gave top-notch performances both the times.