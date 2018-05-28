'Parmanu' box office collection: John Abraham film beats 'October' & 'Hichki' to become 7th highest grosser 2018

After dealing with its share of controversies, John Abraham and Diana Penty film 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhar' hit theatres on last Friday and has ended up performing well at the box office too.

John's home production raked in Rs 20.78 crores in just 3 days of its release in spite of limited promotion and awareness of the film. Considering the box office earning of other niche film releases in 2018, including Varun Dhawan's October and Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki', Parmanu has ended up becoming the seventh highest weekend grosser of the year. The top first-weekend grosser of the year are:Padmaavat – 114 crore, Baaghi 2 – 73.10 crore, Raid – 41.01 crore, Pad Man – 40.50 crore, Raazi – 32.94 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 26.57 crore, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran – Rs 20.78 crore, October – 18.25 crore and Hichki – Rs 15.35 crore.

#Parmanu crosses 20 cr mark... RESPECTABLE TOTAL... Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles. The film is based on the series of nuclear test explosions which took place in Pokhran in 1998 and is jointly produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Kyta Productions.

DNA After Hrs Parmanu review reads: 'Parmanu, that simplifies an important chapter in the history of Independent India, makes an interesting watch without resorting to any jingoism. The climax evokes a sense of pride about India becoming a global power.'