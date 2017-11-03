Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra to play female lead in Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari'

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and has been jointly produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s next film, Kesari which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and marks his collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has been grabbing headlines for various reasons. The film was announced with much noise with Salman Khan being one of the producers of the film but apparently, Salman soon backed out when he got to know that Ajay Devgn is also making a film on the same subject. While speculations were rife about Salman’s association with the film, Karan announced that he is jointly producing the film with Akshay.

Meanwhile, names like Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif had cropped up for the leading lady of the film. Now as per a report in BollywoodLife, Parineeti has been finally confirmed as the female lead for the film, which will roll in January 2018.

A source close to the web portal confirmed, “Both Karan and Akshay have zeroed in on Parineeti Chopra and she has given her nod too. She is very much onboard and will begin prep for the film soon. An official announcement about the same is being planned for sometime in November end. This is a big project for Parineeti and there was no way she could turn it down.”

The source added, “Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra will begin shooting for Kesari by January 2018.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is slated to release on Holi weekend of 2019.