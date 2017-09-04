Parineeti Chopra appointed as the ambassador for Australia tourism!

Tourism Australia has appointed the stunning Bollywood actress – Parineeti Chopra as the first Indian woman ambassador to be a part of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel. The Friend of Australia recognition was presented to Parineeti by Australian Consul General, HE Tony Huber, for her contribution to promote Australia. This appointment will help to further cement the close ties between both the countries – Australia and India.

The Friends of Australia program has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial and long-term ‘friendships’ with those they regard as unique, positive and influential story-tellers. Parineeti Chopra joins fellow Indian Friends of Australia – Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle, who have been great advocates for Australia, encouraging Indians to visit Australia.

Parineeti is all set to explore Australia’s aquatic and coastal experiences, rugged outback, unique wildlife and its incredible variety of world-class food and wine offering. Being a lover of nature and adventure, Parineeti’s trip to Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ayers Rock will see her venturing into exotic and adventurous activities such as whale watching cruise, meet the dolphins, surfing, Sky point adventure climb, helicopter flight over the Ayers Rock (Uluru), Harley Davidson ride, aboriginal experiences, and witness the spectacular ‘Field of Light’ installation in the Red Centre of Australia, among many others.

Commenting on her appointment as ‘Friend of Australia’, Parineeti Chopra said, “I am extremely delighted today to be appointed as a Friend of Australia, since Australia is one of my favourite holiday destination. I had visited the country last year and I feel there is so much more to explore that one trip is not enough. The country has much more to offer and I’m fascinated by its warm and welcoming people, spectacular nature, unique wildlife, world-class food and wine options and smorgasbord of adventure activities. I’m all excited for my next trip to Australia, visiting Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ayers Rock, and would recommend everyone to experience the country once in their lifetime as there’s truly nothing like Australia.”