Papa kehte hain!

When Karan Johar became a father, he confessed that he reaches for his phone to show photos of his babies, Roohi and Yash, to anyone who asks about them — a habit he found peculiar in other parents before fatherhood happened to him. Just like him, a number of Bollywood dads have shared sweet anecdotes about their kids that can make one go, ‘Aww!’ We revisit a side to these biggies that shows that they are wrapped around their baby’s little finger. Beyond the stardom and stature, here’s some dad talk.

SHAH RUKH KHAN

‘ I BECOME A KID’

Of course, fathers are protective of their children but it’s role reversal of sorts in King Khan’s case. In an interview to After Hrs, SRK said that the tot gives dirty looks to anyone who bashes his daddy up on screen. Kajol and Nawazuddin weren’t spared his ire! Otherwise, SRK adds, unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. “On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them,” SRK said. Calling AbRam smart, intelligent, and extremely fun to be with, he added, “I become a kid myself. I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it’s also a way of living my own dreams.”

SAIF ALI KHAN

TAIMUR IS THE BIGGEST STAR

You’d expect the li’l Nawab Taimur to be spoilt silly. But, looks like Papa Nawab , Saif Ali Khan, is mindful that along with the blue blood privilege will also come responsibilities and pressure. The Chef actor said, “Taimur is the biggest star in the family,” alluding to all the attention from the paps, media, and fans. Saif adds that along with the attention, Taimur will have to be aware of certain responsibilities. The father is certain that sonny boy has to be grounded so he may be sent to an English boarding school just like elder brother, Ibrahim.

AAMIR KHAN

WANT TO BE A BETTER DAD

Just like SRK, Aamir Khan has said that Azad gets rattled to see the Dangal star getting beaten up on the screen, so much so that he had to be taken out of the screening of PK as the kiddo started howling when he saw his dad getting hurt. Aamir confesses that he is usually absorbed in his own work and life, but Azad makes him want to be a better dad. He said in an interview, “I make sure I’m at home latest by 7 pm so that I’ve dinner with him or rather he sits with me and has his dinner. Then Kiran and I, alternately, read to him every night.”

SHAHID KAPOOR

THE PROTECTIVE PAPA

Shahid Kapoor has, on a number of occasions, said that his daughter Misha is a package of positivity and she can make him smile in the worst of times. He added that he feels fortunate to be where he is and hopes to be a good father to her. Apart from being a good dad, he’s also ready to be a fighter for her. He said at the MAMI festival, “Life is all about her now. I feel like I am ready to protect and even fight for her.”

KARAN JOHAR

THE SUPERSTARS OF HIS UNIVERSE

If Saif called Taimur the biggest star in the family, Karan called his twins Roohi and Yash the superstars of his universe and his biggest blockbuster. He added that they are the biggest switch that fills his personal empty space with energy and one that has turned him from being a party person to a home body. He has admitted to getting teary-eyed just looking at them and the day they came home was as momentous for him as the premiere of his film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

RITEISH DESHMUKH

MIRACLE IN EYES

Tusshar’s Kya Kool Hain Hum co-star, Riteish Deshmukh, is father to two boys. He once said that he looks at his older son Riaan bonding with his brother Rahyl with wonderment. The actor wished Rahyl on his first birthday with the sweetest words ever. He said, “Every time I need to see a miracle, I look into your eyes and believe I created one. You are so special, li’l one. You always will be. And you’re mine, that’s all that matters.”