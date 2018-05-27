Panipat is an untold story of bravery, producer Rohit Shelatkar spills the beans

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s next venture, Panipat: The Great Betrayal starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon is the brainchild of London-based Rohit Shelatkar, who is producing it under his banner, Vision World. A Mumbaikar, who moved to London to pursue post graduation in pharmacy in 2002 to further his career, the pharma magnate has won the Queen’s Award (2013 and 2018) twice for innovation and enterprise. A history and film buff, he started researching on the Third Battle of Panipat (1761) five years ago.

Rohit says, “We’ve never heard of a story of such bravery and magnitude where one army with limited resources travelled a thousand miles to help another in their war with the invaders. The Marathas had no personal motive for fighting alongside the Moghuls against the invading Afghan army led by Ahmad Shah Abdali.”

Probe him why a movie on a battle that the Marathas lost, and he replies, “Several films have been made on Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj, but many people are not familiar with Sadashiv Rao Bhau. At the most, they know that the Marathas lost the Third Battle Of Panipat. But despite Abdali’s victory, he lost a lot more and Afghans never invaded India after this battle. Yes, Bhau sacrificed his life, but there are many reasons that will change the view of not just Maharashtrians, but Indians all over.”

Incidentally, the producer had thought of a few names to helm his dream movie, but eventually teamed up with his first choice, Ashutosh. Rohit recalls, “I loved Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar. When I met him last September, I presented my idea to him and he thought it was fantastic. Both of us share the same passion for Panipat.” The period drama isn’t based on any particular book or a historian’s account, but the producer and his team have done extensive research on the subject and even sourced details from the archives in Pune.

As for casting, Rohit concedes that while Arjun and Kriti were the filmmaker’s call, casting Sanjay as Abdali was his idea. “When I suggested Sanjay Dutt’s name, Ashutosh also thought he’d be brilliant,” he says adding, “My involvement is only in helping to remain true to the story, not obstructing creativity.”

With the historical slated to release on December 6, 2019, we ask him if he’s collaborating with any studio and the pharma magnate tells us that the international distribution will be handled by his company Grand Showbiz Media & Entertainment. Rohit is committed to use his profits from the film for the widows of farmer from Vidharbha in Maharashtra through his Grand Maratha Foundation.